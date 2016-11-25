27 ceasefire violations in a week by Pakistan, says India

more-in

NEW DELHI: The government said on Thursday that the Pakistan army was increasingly resorting to ceasefire violations and extending “tacit support” to cross border infiltration attempts.

“Despite calls for restraint, Pakistan forces committed 27 ceasefire violations between 16 and 21 November,” said MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup. The government “strongly deplored” the Pakistan army’s tacit support to armed terrorists who came from areas close to the Pakistan army posts on November 22, killed three Indian soldiers and mutilated the body of one of them.

The spokesperson said the Pakistan army targeted 18 villages along the Line of Control from November 16 to 21, causing “extensive damage” to public and private property and displacing civilian population. Pakistani firing was a well-known tactic to facilitate infiltration by terrorists. “During the last week alone, there have been 15 instances when terrorists indulged in nefarious activities from the vicinity of the Pakistani army posts across the Line of Control,” said Mr. Swarup.

Pakistan should contain terrorism emanating from its soil and avoid blaming India for the situation in Kashmir, the MEA said after Islamabad took up Kashmir with foreign dignitaries and formed a special committee for its campaign. “Pakistan would be well-advised to focus its energies on stemming the rot of terrorism, instead of expending its breath in making baseless allegations,” he said.

India’s response came as Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting on Thursday to review the situation after several bus passengers died near the LoC in alleged firing from the Indian side. “We cannot tolerate deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, particularly children and women, ambulances and civilian transport,” Mr. Sharif said after the meeting.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Ranvir Singh on Wednesday spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and expressed regret at the death of civilians in Indian firing. But official sources said India would not hesitate to act in the event of a terror strike. “DGMO has expressed ‘grief’ at the Pakistani civilian deaths. But it is for Pakistan to stop firing and shelling on Indian civilian areas, as otherwise we will be forced to retaliate,” said an official source.