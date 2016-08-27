Normal life remained paralysed for the 50th consecutive day due to curfew, restrictions and separatist sponsored strike.

At least 25 people were injured in fresh clashes between protesters and security forces in Kashmir on Saturday even as the death toll in the ongoing unrest in the Valley reached 68 amid curfew in many parts of the region.

Police recovered the body of a youth from River Jhelum at Sangam in Anantnag district on Saturday morning, a police official said.

He said locals alleged that Shahnawaz Khatana had drowned in the river on Friday when security forces chased a group of stone-pelters in the area.

With this death, the toll in the ongoing unrest in Kashmir has gone up to 68.

A police spokesman said barring five incidents of stone pelting in Anantnag, Shopian and Bandipora districts, the overall situation in the Valley remained peaceful and under control.

“The stone pelting incidents were reported from Barbugh, Hillow, Kadgam in Shopian, Sangam in Anantnag and Watpora—Potshah in Bandipora,” the spokesman said.

He said some miscreants in order to disturb the situation assembled on roads and allegedly pelted stones on police and security force deployments.

While the spokesman did not mention the number of those injured in the clashes, police sources said at least 25 people sustained injuries during incidents at these places.

Authorities had to re-impose curfew in Anantnag town and adjoining areas in view of violent protests in Sangam area, the official said.

Curfew from the south Kashmir town was briefly lifted on Saturday morning after remaining in force for 49 days.

Curfew remained in force in entire Srinagar district and two south Kashmir towns of Pulwama and Pampore to maintain law and order in view of the separatist plans to march towards the headquarters of Army at Badamibagh here.

He also said restrictions on assembly of people were in force in rest of the Valley to maintain law and order.

Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani was taken into preventive custody as he tried to defy house arrest in order to march to the Army headquarters for handing a letter to the General Officer Commanding asking the forces to “vacate Jammu and Kashmir“.

Violent protests have been going on for the past 50 days in the Valley following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen ’commander’ Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

Normal life remained paralysed for the 50th consecutive day due to curfew, restrictions and separatist sponsored strike.

Shops, private offices, educational institutions and petrol pumps remained closed while public transport continued to be off roads.

The attendance in government offices and banks was also affected, the official said.

Mobile Internet also continued to remain suspended in the entire Valley, where the outgoing facility on prepaid mobiles remained barred.

The separatist camp, which is spearheading the agitation in the Valley over the civilian killings during the protests against Wani’s killing, has extended the strike call in the Valley till September 1.