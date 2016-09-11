PEP TALK: President Pranab Mukherjee during the passing-out parade of cadets at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Observing that the 21st century is witnessing chaos and strife of a very virulent nature, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday the country required men and women, who would work “tirelessly and selflessly, even at the peril of their lives.”

“More than ever before, India requires young men and women to take up the challenge of navigation through troubled waters and work tirelessly and selflessly even at the peril of their lives in the service of our Mother land,” the President said, while addressing cadets after reviewing the ceremonial Passing Out Parade at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) here.

Besides the 249 cadets, including 32 women, who were commissioned as short service officers in various arms of the Indian Army, a total of 20 cadets from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Lesotho also completed their training at the Academy.

The country’s security challenges apparently went much beyond conventional borders and conventional threats in the international arena, including a sizeable diaspora, to protection in unstable regions, energy security issues as well as protection of maritime sea lanes, Mr. Mukherjee said.

Though turbulence and uncertainty have manifested all along in the history of mankind, this century was witnessing chaos and strife of a very virulent nature, encompassing asymmetric warfare involving both state and non-state actors, Mr. Mukherjee added.

“Your leadership abilities will be tested under fire literally. When you are battling odds that seem insurmountable, remember that there are a billion hopes pinned on your young and brave shoulders,” the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces said while addressing the cadets, who were later commissioned in the rank of Lieutenants in the Army.

Governor of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra CH. Vidyasagar Rao, School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister K. Pandiarajan, OTA Commandant Lt. Gen. Bobby Mathews, senior officials of various armed forces and members of the consular corps were among those present during the parade.

The cadets who became officers in the Army on Saturday on the completion of their training at the Academy have come from various walks of life.

An engineering graduate, Lieutenant Aarthi Jayakumar found an inspiration in her father Lt. Col. Jayakumar and followed his footsteps into the Army. For Lieutenant Sanjoeth Daniel Bright, it was a childhood dream, which has come true.

Lieutenant Varun Singh Chauhan won the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’ for Best All Round Gentlemen/Lady Cadet of the Passing Out Course. Lieutenants Alla Shridhar, Divya Tyagi and Rakesh TR won the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively for securing top three positions in the Order of Merit.