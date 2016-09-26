Purohit had sought the bail contending that the NIA had dropped the charges under the stringent MCOCA in the case.

The special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases here on Monday rejected the bail application of Lt Col Prasad Purohit, a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The order was passed by Special Judge S.D. Tekale.

Purohit had sought the bail contending that the NIA had dropped the charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case, and that the sanction for prosecution obtained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was defective.

No role in blast, he says

Purohit had said he had not played any role in the blast and added that he was in jail for the last seven years without trial.

However, the NIA had objected to his bail plea. His arguments should be taken into consideration during the trial and not at this stage, the prosecution had said.

Prima facie there was enough evidence against Purohit, it had said.

Twelve persons, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Purohit, were arrested for the blast at Malegaon town in Maharashtra on September 29, 2008, in which six persons died and 100 were injured.