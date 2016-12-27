2 MPs summoned in Rose Valley scam

more-in

The CBI has summoned two Trinamool Congress MPs, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul, in connection with the Rose Valley group chit fund scam case. The legislators have been told to present themselves before the CBI team on December 30.

The agency had earlier summoned Mr. Bandyopadhyay but he could not make a personal appearance during the winter session of Parliament. “He has again been asked to appear before the investigating team in the Rose Valley case. Mr. Paul has also been summoned,” said a CBI official.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay told The Hindu on the phone: “I have told them that I will appear in the first week of January. I have been receiving summons and regular calls from them. I want to know what charges they want to level against me.”

The development comes days after the Trinamool Congress accused the Centre of using the probe agencies to put pressure on its leaders, who have been protesting against demonetisation.

The CBI had earlier this year filed a charge sheet against Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and three other accused.