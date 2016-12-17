19 MPs backtrack on impeachment plea

In an unprecedented development, a petition for the removal of the Hyderabad High Court judge C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari was not entertained as 19 of the 61 MPs who had signed the petition withdrew their names from it.

To be considered, the petition needed signatures of at least 50 MPs.

The petition was handed over to Mr. Ansari on December 5. Officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said 19 signatures had been withdrawn, but did not reveal who those MPs were. The petition moved against the judge accused him of victimising a Dalit junior civil court judge, S. Rama Krishna, for refusing to remove the names of Justice Reddy and his brother Pawan Kumar Reddy from a dying declaration implicating them in a crime in 2012.

Names unknown

Communist Party of India MP D. Raja, who is one of the signatories, said he was aware that signatures had been withdrawn, but was not aware of their names.

“I have heard that the Chairperson has not entertained the petition for this reason, but I am not aware of any names,” he said.

Sources told The Hindu that Justice Reddy had supporters in Parliament who did speak to MPs to withdraw their signatures.

YSR Congress Party MP Vijay Sai Reddy told The Hindu that he did ask MPs to reconsider their support to the petition, and denied any appeal to parochial loyalties behind the move. “If you are trying to bring in caste into every aspect, we will not be able to function properly as a society,” he said. “I support Justice Reddy because I believe in his integrity, and the fact that these allegations have been made earlier and been proven false.”

He added, “Each institution has its own function, and the legislature and judiciary need to stay within their red lines.”