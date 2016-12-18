15-year-old drugged, gang-raped in Delhi

more-in

: Hours after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a car driver in south Delhi on the eve of the Nirbhaya gang rape anniversary, Delhi witnessed another incident which proved that the city continued to remain unsafe for women.

In this case, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and raped by her landlord and his two tenants in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Thursday. The victim is a native of Bihar. She lived with her parents until a month ago. She arrived in the Capital to take care of her aunt and uncle, who had recently met with an accident.

According to the police, the girl was working in the kitchen around midnight when the house-owner, Prashant, allegedly walked in through the main door that had been left open.

“The accused forcibly made the girl sniff something which made her unconscious,” said Omveer Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

Three arrested

Two tenants allegedly joined Prashant in the crime. The three men were consuming alcohol at the time of the alleged crime. When the girl regained consciousness, she told her aunt about the incident. The police were subsequently informed. The three men were arrested after the girl identified them.