Rs. 141.13 cr. in new notes seized by I-T Dept., ED

The Income Tax department, the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies have seized ₹141.13 crore worth new currency notes of ₹2,000 and ₹500 in different parts of the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Of this amount, ₹110 crore was seized by the I-T Department, ₹4.54 crore seized by the ED, ₹26.21 crore by the CBI and ₹38 lakh by the DRI, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said during Question Hour.

“All new Indian currency notes of ₹2,000 and ₹500 denominations seized by the ED are deposited in SBI or any nationalised bank so that they come back in circulation,” he said. Mr. Jaitley said all government agencies had requisite officials for actions against black money hoarders.