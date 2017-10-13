11 Indians go missing as ship sinks

more-in

Eleven Indian crew members went missing on Friday after their cargo ship sank in the Pacific off the Philippines, prompting Indian missions in the Philippines, Japan and China to launch a search for them.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said these missions were regularly monitoring the situation. “Fifteen Indians rescued, search on for missing 11 following sinking of a ship off Okinawa,” he tweeted.

The Japanese Coast Guard said the 33,205-tonne Emerald Star with 26 Indian nationals on board sent a distress signal early today as the Hong Kong-registered vessel was sailing 280 km east of the northern tip of the Philippines.