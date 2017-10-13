National

11 Indians go missing as ship sinks

more-in

Eleven Indian crew members went missing on Friday after their cargo ship sank in the Pacific off the Philippines, prompting Indian missions in the Philippines, Japan and China to launch a search for them.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said these missions were regularly monitoring the situation. “Fifteen Indians rescued, search on for missing 11 following sinking of a ship off Okinawa,” he tweeted.

The Japanese Coast Guard said the 33,205-tonne Emerald Star with 26 Indian nationals on board sent a distress signal early today as the Hong Kong-registered vessel was sailing 280 km east of the northern tip of the Philippines.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2017 11:41:33 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/11-indians-go-missing-as-ship-sinks/article19856213.ece

© The Hindu