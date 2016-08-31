Eleven Bangladeshi nationals including two minors currently lodged in the detention centre here, will be deported back to Bangladesh soon, Cachar Deputy Commissioner S. Viswanathan said today.

“The Bangladesh government has agreed to take back nine nationals of their country from Silchar detention centre and they will be deported after final clearance of the state government along with the two minors,” he said.

The issue of deporting inmates staying in detention centres was discussed at length during the Deputy Commissioners/Magistrates meeting last year at Moulvibazar in Bangladesh and a list of detainees were handed to the deputy commissioners of both Sylhet and Moulvibazar.

Bangladesh government has verified and agreed to take back their nine nationals along with two minor children of one Arati Das.

“With this initial step we are confident that the rest of the detainees will also be deported back and though the process is slow, we are happy that the issue is being sorted out to its logical conclusion,” Viswanathan said.