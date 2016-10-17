A huge cache of arms and explosives recovered, say U.P. cops.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Sunday claimed to have arrested 10 suspected Maoists, including a former area commander of the People’s War Group. The arrests were carried out at three different locations in Noida and Chandauli.

The reported recoveries from the accused include a huge cache of arms and explosives, including an Insas assault rifle, suspected to have been obtained from an armed or police force through robbery.

Inspector General of Police (ATS) Asim Kumar Arun said the arrested men were working to attain three objectives — expand their base in the NCR region, commit crimes to fund their movement in their base areas of eastern U.P. and western Bihar, and carry out strikes in Noida and nearby areas including the NCR.

While the police claimed to have intercepts to corroborate the crime and the expansion theory, the group’s plans to launch an attack were purportedly unearthed only after explosives and detonators were recovered.