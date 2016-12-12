0.75 per cent discount on digital payments at State-run petrol pumps from December 13

The government on Monday announced that customers buying petrol and diesel at State-run pumps will get a 0.75 per cent discount if they pay using their credit or debit cards from December 13 onwards.

The discount amount will be credited to customers' bank accounts within three working days, according to an official statement.

The government on December 8, 2016, announced a slew of measures, including discounts at petrol pumps, suburban ticket counters, and for insurance policies, to encourage digital transactions, but had not specified the date from which these discounts would come into effect.

"PSU oil marketing companies have been working closely with banks, e-wallet companies and service providers since the announcement and are now pleased to advise that the above would be implemented effective midnight tonight i.e., from December 13, 2016, 00.00 hrs," the statement said.

"This amount of incentive will be credited to customer’s account by way of cash back within maximum three working days of the transaction," it added.