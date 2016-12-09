‘Wallets’ bulge, start-ups never had it so good

One month of demonetisation has brought about an unprecedented surge in business for start-ups connecting customers with vendors cashlessly via a mobile wallet or simply a payment gateway.

Since November 8, a city-based start-up ,The Mobile Wallet, has seen the number of merchant tie-ups double from 30,000 to 60,000 across India. Of this, around 14,500 are in Mumbai.

The app for another city-based fintech start-up, Benow, has been downloaded 1,000 times, and 30 merchants have come on board its pilot project in Powai.

Freecharge, owned by Snapdeal, has seen a 12-fold jump in the number of transactions for food orders since November 8.

In the same period, leading mobile wallet player Paytm added 1.4 crore users in the last one month, while transactions have surged three times from those of the earlier months.

Compared with the past six months, the number of downloads has increased 50 per cent in the past month, while transactions have doubled.

“More and more merchants are now ready to embrace digital payments,” says Vinay Kalantri, managing director, The Mobile Wallet, which was started a year-and-a-half ago.

Big fight

“The biggest fight for digital transactions was against cash, and the demonetisation move by the government has made cash an inconvenient mode of transaction. We signed around 30,000 merchants in the last one month.”

Interestingly, provisional numbers released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday showed significant traction in prepaid payment instruments (PPI), which include mobile wallets.

In November, 5.9 crore transactions were done for goods and services through PPI issued by eight non-bank issuers.

The number of PPI transactions per day in December ranges between 25 lakh and 27 lakh, as per RBI data.

Corresponding comparable numbers are not available for previous months.

In September, PPI transactions totalled 7.53 crore, but that included mobile wallets, PPI cards and paper vouchers.