‘Unprecedented’ delay in naming Army, IAF chiefs

The files containing the names of possible candidates for the posts of Army and Air Force chiefs have been cleared by the Defence Ministry and sent to the Prime Minister’s Office for final approval.

“The file is now before the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. A decision is likely to be taken once the Parliament session is over,” a senior Defence Ministry official told The Hindu on Wednesday. The winter session is scheduled to end on December 16.

General Dalbir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha will retire on December 31. Traditionally, the name of the successor is announced at least a month before he takes charge.

Defence experts said the delay was unprecedented, the reasons for which were unknown. By tradition, the senior-most among the commanders heading various commands succeeds the chief.

Only on rare occasions had the government sidestepped seniority. By that count, Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi, Eastern Army Commander, and Air Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, Vice-Chief of the Air Force, are in line for the top posts.

Under the present government, even the naming of the Chief of the Naval Staff had been delayed. The name of Admiral Sunil Lanba, who took charge from R.K. Dhowan on May 31, was confirmed only on May 5.

Similarly, various top postings in the Army were delayed. The Western Command, responsible for tackling Pakistan in case of a conventional war, was left headless from July 31, when Lt.Gen. K.J. Singh retired, until orders were issued on September 15 appointing Lt.Gen. Surinder Singh for the post.

Many in the military circles said the delay would be demeaning for senior officers, and at least some of them could approach politicians and other influential figures to jockey for positions. The former Navy chief Arun Prakash said the norm was to announce a chief at least a month ahead. “It avoids unhealthy speculation. I don’t understand this delay,” he said.

A retired General said the outgoing military chiefs only recommended a panel of three senior-most chiefs of commands. “The file goes to the Defence Secretary at least three months in advance,” he said.

Theoretical scenario

Admiral (Retd.) Arun Prakash said the only theoretical scenario he could think of was that the government wanted to appoint a Chief of Defence Staff, a single-point military adviser to the government who would be senior to the three service chiefs.

“As the two chiefs retire, Admiral Sunil Lanba will be the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. If they are contemplating appointing a CDS, they could pick Admiral Lanba as the senior-most among the chiefs. It would be a good time to do that without creating huge turbulence,” Admiral Prakash said.