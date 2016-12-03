‘No evidence to show conspiracy in Nirbhaya case’

more-in

Amicus curiae contends that the conviction of accused was based on wrong assumptions

The hearing in the December 16 gang-rape and murder case in the Supreme Court saw a lawyer contending that the conviction of the accused was based on wrong assumptions as the police failed to show that there was a “conspiratorial relationship” among each one of them.

Submission recorded

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra heard the matter on Saturday, though it was a holiday, and recorded the submission of amicus curiae and senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who was appointed to assist the apex court in the case.

“Thus, what is to be considered in this case by this court is to ascertain the ‘foreseeability’ with regard to the offence of murder by all the accused in the course of their alleged plan of merry-making.

“The prosecution story lacks in evidence to show that the petitioners/accused were in conspiratorial relationship with each member, which would have made them to reasonably foresee the plan of merry-making turning into an offence of murder,” Mr. Hegde submitted.

Gruesome incident

A 23-year-old paramedic, named by the media as Nirbhaya, was brutally assaulted and gang-raped by six persons on a moving bus in South Delhi and thrown out of the vehicle with her male friend on the night of December 16, 2012. She died in a Singapore hospital on December 29.

Mr. Hegde said there must be a meeting of minds resulting in the ultimate decision taken by the conspirators regarding the commission of offence and the prosecution had to show that the circumstances give rise to a conclusive or irresistible inference of an agreement between two or more persons.

“A few bits here and there on which the prosecution relies cannot be held to be adequate for connecting the accused with the commission of the crime of criminal conspiracy,” he argued.

The senior lawyer said the Delhi High Court did not go into the question of whether the prosecution had discharged its burden to prove the existence of a criminal conspiracy at all.

The apex court had appointed Mr. Hegde and Raju Ramachandran as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter.

While Mr. Ramachandran would assist the court in the appeals of convicts Mukesh and Pawan, Mr. Hegde would assist in appeals of other two convicts, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh. — PTI