‘Low-risk’ flier? Security at airports will now be a breeze

Soon, passengers can submit their credentials days before travel to avoid long queues

Do long queues at airports worry you? Breeze through security check if you are able to prove to the government in advance that you are a “low-risk” passenger.

The Centre is mulling over a risk-based pre-screening plan to enhance passenger convenience, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha says. “We are examining a secure traveller notion. Under the system, a passenger will be pre-screened and those who are low-risk will be able to get through the airport queue faster. There might be a few trade-offs or concerns, but we are examining this proposal,” Mr. Sinha says.

The Centre had received suggestions from various airports and agencies to make travel easier and expedite the check-in process. “These systems do exist around the world. The goal is to improve security and raise passenger experience,” Mr. Sinha told The Hindu.

At a fast clip

He said that in a few countries, passengers submitted information required by the security agencies before the travel date. “Once you establish your credentials and show that you have received high security clearance, besides authenticating yourself through biometrics, you gain certain privileges to get through the security clearance process quickly,” he said.

Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey said the move would make the passenger screening process more efficient. “The plan is to make the travel experience seamless for passengers who are risk-cleared,” he said.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection pioneered a similar programme named Global Entry that allows speedy clearance for low-risk passengers on arrival in the U.S. Citizens of the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Singapore, South Korea and others are eligible for the programme and can board their flights through automatic kiosks at select airports.