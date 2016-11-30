‘LeT bomb-maker’ Tunda attacked in Haryana prison

In this August 17, 2013 photo Delhi Police personnel present Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda, an alleged bomb-maker of Lashkar-e-Taiba after his arrest at the India-Nepal border. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Tunda, who is accused of masterminding over 40 bombings in India, was brought to Karnal Jail on Tuesday evening.

Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda, an alleged bomb-maker of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, was attacked by two fellow inmates inside a jail at Karnal in Haryana on Wednesday morning.

Tunda was taken to the trauma centre for medical check-up under high security soon after the attack and is now said to be fine.

Director-General, Prisons, Haryana, Yash Pal Singhal told The Hindu over phone that Tunda was taking tea with two fellow inmates, Amandeep and Joginder, around 9 a.m. when a scuffle broke out between them and the duo tried to strangulate him. However, the security personnel acted promptly and saved Tunda.

A case has been registered against the two inmates, who were from Panipat.

Tunda, who is accused of masterminding over 40 bombings in India, was brought to Karnal Jail on Tuesday evening following directions of the Panipat Court. He was produced in the court on Monday in connection with a bomb blast in a private bus in Panipat in 1997. A 10-year-old was killed and several others were injured in the blast. He is to be produced again in the court on Thursday.

His security inside the jail has been increased in the wake of the attack, said Mr. Singhal.

Tunda was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell at the Nepal-India border in 2013.