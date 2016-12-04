‘Finance Minister knew about demonetisation’

more-in

‘Govt. will take stern action against those misusing the concessions given to honest people’

Dispelling rumours that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was unaware of demonetisation, Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he knew it and kept it a secret despite being “very friendly and open.”

“When the bombshell [demonetisation] came ... Everybody wanted to know how Mr. Jaitley could keep the secret so well.

“This is the kind of commitment a tall leader has ... when the time comes, they keep [an important information] secret from everybody,” Mr. Goyal said during a session at the HT Leadership Summit here.

Asked whether Mr. Jaitley knew, he replied: “Yes, obviously. He is the Finance Minister.”

Mr. Goyal also indicated that the government would take stern action against those misusing the concessions given to honest people.

Auditors’ role

“What I am hearing about their [chartered accountants’] role in the last 22 days, we are quite disappointed ... we are finding that there is a nexus of certain professionals, certain bankers and possibly certain officials in parts of the country where misuse of the ability of honest people to transact is being carried out,” he said. — PTI