‘Farmers can purchase seeds with Rs. 500 notes’

In order to further support farmers for the current Rabi crop, the government has decided to allow farmers to purchase seeds with the now defunct Rs.500 notes from the centres, units or outlets belonging to the Central or State governments, Public Sector Undertakings, National or State Seeds Corporations, Central or State agricultural universities and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, on production of proof of identity, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

“The government is committed to ensure that farmers are suitably facilitated during the rabi season,” the Ministry said in a statement.

This is in addition to the decision taken earlier to make cash available with farmers by permitting them to draw up to Rs.25,000 a week from their KYC compliant accounts subject to the normal loan limits and conditions.