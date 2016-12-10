‘Deserving names ignored’

more-in

Even as the controversy over the appointment of an ad hoc Director for the CBI rages on, the Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of “perfecting the art of appointing favourites” by superseding deserving candidates to statutory positions.

“The Modi government has followed a policy of disappointing those who deserve an appointment, reappointing favourites while keeping unrest in the ranks of officers, superseding senior officers to appoint rank juniors and frustrate all statutory processes,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

This comes in the wake of Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha, a member of the Selection Committee, writing to the Prime Minister, complaining about the bypassing of the panel in the appointment of the CBI Director.

“The Modi Government has thus perfected the art of appointment and reappointment by stealth, for extraneous and ulterior motives,” he said, “throwing merit to the winds and actuated by negative motives of personal benefit.”

Mr. Singhvi alleged that the Modi-led BJP/NDA had been keeping several officers in officiating/ad hoc positions “to control, overawe and influence them and finally, delay and frustrate all statutory appointment processes.”

Lokpal issue

Citing a string of examples of “unsavoury, deceptive, illegal, unhealthy and stealthily implemented activities of Modi Ji and his Government,” Mr. Singhvi pointed out that for over two and a half years, the nation’s most powerful anti-corruption crusader [Lokpal] had not been appointed. “Do you remember the intemperate language used by the BJP when in opposition regarding the non-passage of the Lokpal Act?” he asked.

“After 30 months, they are unable to even operationalise what we created.”

Referring to the CBI Director’s case, currently being challenged in court, he said, “The Attorney General admitted in court that ‘things cannot go on like this’ and promised to convey it to ‘highest quarters’. As before, his advice may well have fallen on deaf ears.”

A simple amendment, he said, including the leader of the single largest opposition party/or LOP was not done for months to preclude the CBI Director from being chosen by a broad-based committee which would include the CJI.

The previous incumbent’s retirement date was well known, yet there was no attempt to convene a meeting of the Selection Committee for almost a year even after the amendment regarding the LOP had been done.

Mr. Singhvi said “this was done to appoint the juniormost officer with known links to the ruling dispensation as an ad hoc appointee. It was also done to bypass other members of the Selection Committee who are due to retire shortly,” he alleged.

The Congress spokesperson also pointed out that the present Director-General of NIA, Sharad Kumar, who was appointed in 2013, was due for retirement on 05.11.2015. “The NDA government decided to re-employ him on contract basis for a further period of one year. Surprisingly the process was repeated again this year whereby he would continue as director for a further period of one year w.e.f. 01.11.2016,” he said.

Though the Army Chief was due to retire later this month, “there is complete uncertainty, lack of transparency and any preparatory exercise even on this vital issue affecting national security.”