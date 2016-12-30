‘Cong. & SAD work hand in glove’

more-in

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were playing a “friendly match” in the electoral battle. He said the AAP would expose them in the run-up to the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

Urging the voters to create history by defeating Bikram Singh Majithia, Mr. Kejriwal, addressing a road show at Chavinda Devi in Majitha, said: “AAP is the only hope for Punjab. Voters of the Majitha constituency must vote for AAP candidate Himmat Singh Shergill to teach Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia a lesson.”

Mr. Kejriwal alleged that Punjab Congress chief Capt. Amarinder Singh and Mr. Majithia were working “hand in glove.” This was the reason the Congress fielded a weak candidate against Mr. Majithia in every election.

Twitter spat

“But not any more ... the AAP is going to expose the friendly match between Mr. Bikram and Capt. Amarinder. Hence, we have fielded one of our strongest candidates from Majitha this time. The plan of ‘Captain and Badals’ to destroy the State would not work, Mr. Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, Capt. Amarinder and Mr. Kejriwal were engaged in a twitter spat, after Capt. Amarinder threw a challenge to the AAP chief to contest an election against him from a seat of his choice in the Assembly polls.

Capt. Amarinder said: “Ive defeated Jaitely-Majithia combine when you didn’t even know a thing about Punjab. But tell us, why are you so scared of fighting me?” To this Mr. Kejriwal responded by saying he was not fighting the Punjab Assembly polls. He was fighting the ‘Badals’ and ‘Bikram Singh Majithia’ in an attempt to rid Punjab of the drug menace. “I m not fighting Punjab elex. So, ur challenge hollow. We r fighting Badals/Majithia, who sunk Punjab in drugs. N u r fighting us, not them?”

Replying to the tweet, Capt. Amarinder tweeted, “Always knew your screeching in Punjab was pure drama! Now that you’ve conceded, apologise for your months of lies & false personal commitments.”

The war of words started after AAP nominated Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh to contest from Lambi constituency — a seat held by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.