‘Co-operative banks deliberately kept away’

The Centre on Thursday said it was a “conscious decision” to keep co-operative banks out of primary exchange facility post demonetisation.

The government was replying to claims that the demonetisation policy has crippled the entire co-operative sector banking in rural, agrarian societies across the country.

‘Poor automation’

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Centre accused the District Central Co-operative Banks (DCCBs) of “low-order professionalism among their staff and low-level of automation.” The government said the “capability of DCCBs to detect fake currency Indian notes is also low.”

“The DCCBs are deficient in ensuring KYC norms, and thus, their capability to detect fake Indian currency notes is not adequate,” the affidavit said.

It added that the DCCBs were controlled by the respective State governments and not the RBI.