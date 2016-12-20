National

‘Chaiwala’ is ‘Paytm-wala’ now, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking at a rally in Kolkata recently.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Describing the Narendra Modi government as “deaf and mute” to the sufferings of the people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday once again targeted the Prime Minister, alleging that “the chaiwala” before the elections has become “the Paytm-wala”.

“Before the polls, he was a tea-seller, now he has become one who endorses Paytm,” Ms. Banerjee said, addressing a public rally in West Bengal’s Bankura district.

The Chief Minister, who announced a number of initiatives at the event organised by the West Bengal government, also exhorted the people to say whether they have enough cash with them.

“Common people are understanding the crisis. I don’t know when the Prime Minister will realise this. By the time he does, there will be a disaster,” she said.

According to the West Bengal Chief Minister, Venezuela withdrew its decision on demonetisation of notes when people were inconvenienced, but the government at the Centre is going ahead with it.

