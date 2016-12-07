‘Cash crunch won’t hit U.S. ties’

Acknowledging the “impact” of demonetisation-related cash crunch on the U.S. missions in India, American envoy Richard Verma on Tuesday said the difficulties will not affect bilateral ties. The statement from the U.S. Ambassador came even as a controversy raged over the Russian envoy’s reported criticism of the cash crunch following the demonetisation announcement.

“We have been affected like everyone else. I appreciate what the PM is doing to crack down on corruption and we are trying to comply. Like everyone else we are working out ways to respond to the situation, said Mr. Verma and added, “I don’t think this will have any impact on Indo-US ties.”

The U.S. envoy’s remarks, follow formal complaint by a number of countries that have reached out to the MEA seeking exemption from the financial limits imposed by the banks. The MEA said that an inter-ministerial task force is looking into the cash-related issues faced by the missions.