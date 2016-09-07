To her, music is a penance that is larger than life itself.

M. S. Subbulakshmi, the embodiment of music is perhaps the most charismatic artiste of our times, who has held centrestage for more than 60 years. She is entering the threshold of the eighth decade of her illustrious life on September 16. She has given unmitigated joy to so many for so long. It is often said that there are some who start at the bottom and remain at the bottom, others start from the bottom and rise to credible levels, but it is given to only a chosen few to begin at the top and continue to stay there. There can be no better illustration of the third category than M. S.

Subbulakshmi. To her, music is not merely an art form that requires dedication, commitment and involvement. It is not even a way of life with her, it is a penance that is larger than life itself.

If M.S. has stridden like a colossus in the scene of Indian music all these years, it is because she inhales music with every breath that she takes. There have been no compromises, no tactical manoeuvres, no conscious efforts to capture attention, no sacrifice of quality at the altar of showmanship and no stooping to thrill, only striving to elevate. She merely sings from the depths of her soul and the world sways to the magic of her music. Her art, as an admirer remarked, is an island of excellence in an ocean of mediocrity. To some, music is just a form of art, to many it is a medium of self-expression, but to M.S. it has been all along a godhead to be worshipped. Even to those who are of the opinion that bhakti and devotion need not necessarily form the nucleus of Carnatic music, M.S.'s art would transport them from a mere auditorium to the sacred precincts of a place of worship, transcending all religious frontiers. She has striven tirelessly "to stretch her arms towards perfection."

It is a fact that in spite of becoming an octogenarian, the songs of her spring are still very much in evidence glowing with a rare, regal incandescence. Throughout her career, M.S. has ceaselessly made efforts to build her "artistic fences taller to motivate her to jump higher. The characteristic simplicity of her style without nerve racking bungee jumping displays, is a repository of sophistication. The dignified manner with which she conveys her musical ideas, should serve as an object lesson to many of the modern day hopefuls. Her incredible sense of accountability is such that it has hardly ever been said in the time span of six and a half decades that in any performance of hers, the quality of music did not rise up to expectation. The total concentration on sruti alignment, the care about the correctness of "the lyrics, the caressing diction, the pristine purity of the swarasthanams and the amazing rapport that she establishes with her audiences are all contributory factors that have made her music more than memorable.

M.S.'s artistic lamp continues to burn brighter than ever without even a minute suggestion of losing lustre. A kindly providence has blessed her with a unique, honeyed voice that has a rich, exclusive timbre. But it is not only her voice that is the raison d'etre for her music; it is more her mind that has helped her produce such unqualified artistry. It is also a fact that her vocal chords have not lost an iota of their mellifluence even today.

The meticulous planning that goes into all Subbulakshmi's concerts is her way of showing deep concern and regard for the rasikas, without whom even the greatest of artistes are likely to get nowhere. The songs that she chooses for her performances suit the occasion. If it is Navarathri, songs on Devi are given preference, if it is Rama Navami then a plethora of songs on Rama is rendered, if it is a programme for national unity and integration, then the focus is on songs in many different languages. If it happens to be a concert abroad for a Western audience, then she might even include a song in English as she did when she sang in the United Nations Assembly in the late Sixties.

M.S. is one artiste who has raised the art of Carnatic music to Olympian levels. The most rewarding facet of M.S.'s art is her intuitive sensitivity to rein in the quantity

in the presentation of different genres. She is keenly aware that anything in excess is bound to pall, so she draws the line just at the right moment. The number of compositions in a concert, the time taken for a raga delineation and niraval, swara singing with mathematical calculations kept to a pleasant minimum and the Thukkadas to be sung, are all part and parcel of an extremely intelligent thought process to maintain exalted, aesthetic standards.

Whether the violin maestro Chowdiah of the old brigade then was her accompanist or young Sriramkumar now, it makes no difference. She does with rapier like precision what she has to do. There are moments in her concerts when one feels it is sacrilege to even applaud, for fear of disturbing the divine ambience. The litmus test for an artiste is to make the ordinary look extraordinary and how convincingly has M.S. proved that to be true.

Right from the word go, whether it is a Sanskrit sloka to invoke the blessings of Lord Dakshinamurthi sung in a beautiful Yamuna Kalyani with strong, plain, alluring notes, the Bhairavi Ata Tala varnam or a weighty kriti of the Trinity, M.S. makes the listeners a captive audience with its attention absolutely focussed until the last strains of the mangalam are heard. A simple kriti of Papanasam Sivan, "Parathpara" in raga Vachaspati is catapulated to great heights because of the expansion of the key phrase "Ari ayanum kaana" sung with soothing, uncomplicated phrases that have more than once activated the lachrymal ducts of those privileged to listen.

Annamacharya compositions, many tastefully tuned by Kadayanallur Venkataraman, acquiring wonderful musical dimensions, a simple Kavadichindu of Annamalai Reddiar, a Thiruarutpa of Vallalar Ramalinga Swamigal, a Bharatiar song, a Marathi Abhang or a Hindi Bhajan have all been given exquisite, musical treatment by her not to speak of Maha Vaidyanatha Sivan's magnum opus, the 72 Melakartha ragamalika. M.S.'s music has inspired so many parents to encourage their young daughters to take to Carnatic music.

In the radically changed milieu of cinema music, M.S.'s film songs rendered some 50-odd years ago still ring in one's ears, having the capacity to refresh, and revitalise. The most positive feature of her film songs was that they were never heady brew, but always balm to soothe. Whatever genre she chooses to sing, she never parts company with melody. May be her forays in the celluloid sphere are more recognised for her musical contribution than for her thespian talent, but who can forget the Narada, Shakuntala and the incomparable Meera who adorned the silver screen in the early Forties?

M.S. gave to the art of acting a respectability that prompted many others to follow in her footsteps. Meera Bai, the Rani of Mewar, is only a legend to all of us, but, M.S.'s musical articulation of her devotional Bhajans inspires the listener to identify the singer with the saint. Even as simple a song as "Katrinile Varum Geetham" wafts in with soft beauty, like the gentle all enveloping Zephyr. The name of Subbulakshmi has become synonymous with that of Bhakta Meera. Time does not spare even the greatest of greats, but as far as M.S. is concerned, age has not only not withered her art but has in fact increased her ethereal, personal charm. Although she is an achiever with perhaps no parallel, fame, titles, awards and popularity fall lightly on M.S.'s shoulders. There have not been any significant changes in her endearing persona that reflects the image of a typical Indian woman coming from a rather conservative environment.

There are not many who have given away most of their life's earnings to social, religious and charitable causes. If M.S. has done just that, then much of the credit should to go her husband Sri T. Sadasivam, without whose guidance, encouragement and helping hand, she may have found it not that easy to reach this pinnacle of glory. She would have still undoubtedly been a lodestar in the musical constellation, but it was her husband who selflessly and self-effacingly stood firmly behind her all these years to ensure that she is where she is today. The vital role of Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer as M.S.'s mentor and preceptor, who gave a polished finish to the already existing mosaic, deserves special mention.

The article was originally published on September 13, 2003. We're republishing it as a part of M.S. Subbulakshmi Centenary Celebrations.