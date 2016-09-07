A long playing record Sri Venkateswara Pancharatna Mala containing samkirthanas rendered by Smt, M.S. Subbulakshmi was released by the President Mr. N. Sanjiva Reddi here to-day. The Pancharatna Mala, dedicated to the Lord of the Seven Hills,

contains samkirthanas of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya who spent most of his life composing kirtanas in simple and sweet Telugu in praise of Lord Venkateswara. The long playing record is the first in the series of five records sponsored by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. The record contains selections of Annamacharya's kirtanas starting with "Sriman Narayana" in Bhouli raga and ends with "Na Nati Batuka Natakama" in Revati raga.

The article was originally published on October 05, 1979. We're republishing it as a part of M.S. Subbulakshmi Centenary Celebrations.