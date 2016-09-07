It was a special gesture by the President, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, in recognition of the contribution of Bharat Ratna, M.S. Subbulakshmi, to music. She was supposed to receive a special ‘Platinum jubilee award’ at the Music Academy’s jubilee celebrations here on Sunday. But because of her health, she could not be present. On knowing about this, Dr. Kalam told the Academy president, T.T. Vasu, that he would like to personally call on ‘MS’ and present the award. So, even before the function was over, Mr. Vasu rushed to Ms. Subbulakshmi’s residence and informed her of the President’s wish. Then Dr. Kalam dropped in at the octogenarian musician’s residence and presented to her the medal and a shawl.

The President, who earlier described the Quran and music as his two eyes, spent about 10 minutes enquiring about Ms. Subbulakshmi’s health and then proceeded to the airport to return to New Delhi.

The article was originally published on December 17, 2002. We're republishing it as a part of M.S. Subbulakshmi Centenary Celebrations.