The President Mr. V. V. Giri. said here to-day "Srimati M. S. Subbulakshmi is an outstanding example of how fine individuals can use their talents in the service of humanity. "She has been in the front rank of many philanthropic efforts for promoting worthy causes throughout the country and the way in which she had placed her magnificent and melodious voice for serving great causes is unparalleled."

The President was releasing the gramophone record with ‘Bhaja Govindam’ on the one side and Sri Vishnu Sahasranamam" on the other rendered by Srimati Subbulakshmi at the Ravindra Bharati.

The function started with an invocation song by Smt. Subbulakshmi herself. The Chief Minister, Mr. K Brahmananda Reddi, and his wife were present, as also the Ambassador of Japan and Mrs. Atsushi Uyama. Mr. Giri was happy to learn that the royalty from the sale of this record by the Gramophone Company of India, would help the noble causes served by the Ramakrishna Mission, which had set an example in honesty, integrity and service irrespective of caste, colour or creed. The Governor, Mr. Chandubhai Desai, who presided, paid a tribute to Smt. Subbulaksbmi as "Meera of the modern age contributing to the spiritual uplift of society.”

PTI reports from Bombay: Or. K. M. Munshi, President of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, today released Mrs. M. S. Subbalakshmi's "Bhaja Govindam" and "Vishnu Sahasranamam" records before a select gathering here.

The article was originally published on August 25, 1970. We're republishing it as a part of M.S. Subbulakshmi Centenary Celebrations.