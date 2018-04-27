Modi meets Xi, AIIMS strike, and other news in pictures

3.00 pm

Modi meets Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met for an unprecedented informal summit here during which they will have a series of one-on-one conversations focussing on bilateral, global and regional issues.

Prime Minister Modi who arrived here in the central Chinese city early today for the informal summit began talks soon after President Xi hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for him.

Officials sources said the two leaders will hold a series of one-on-one talks after lunch at the Hubei Provincial Museum here which has a large number of state-level historic and cultural relics.

1.00 pm

Temple consecration

Priests sprinkle the holy water to the devotees after the 'Mahakumbabhishekam' of Nellaiappar Gandhimathi Amman Temple in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Thousands of devotees witnessed the consecration (Mahakumbhabhishekam) of Arulmigu Swami Nellaiappar and Arultharum Kanthimathi Ambal temple in Tirunelveli on Friday. The mahakumbabhishekam was held after 14 years.

Th 7th century temple built during the Pandya reign, has five Rajagopurams (towers). To enable devotees to participate in the temple event, a local holiday has been declared.

Published at 12 noon

Strike at AIIMS

Resident doctors are on an indefinite strike at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have declared an indefinite strike after one of their colleagues was assaulted by a senior doctor.

In a statement late last night, the AIIMS said the incident in question took place on Wednesday, following which the senior doctor apologised to his junior

Published at 9 am

Historic Korea Summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their meeting at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in sat down at an oval table to begin their inter-Korean summit today, television footage showed.