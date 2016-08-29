Members of the Federation of Associations of Maharashtra celebrate outside the Assembly after it ratified the GST Bill on Monday.—Photo: P. Shrusthi

Chief Minister assures house that State will be not in a danger because of it.

The Maharashtra Assembly on Monday unanimously ratified the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Constitutional Amendment Bill at a special session of the legislature.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar assured the house that the autonomy of the State will not be in danger because of the GST. Further, it will lead to more integration between States.

Support to the bill also came from alliance partner Shiv Sena, which had in the past raised objections to it. The Sena’s contention had been that the GST would lead to price rise and inflation. The party was also worried that the GST would lead to loss of Octroi, which fetches Rs. 7,000 crore in revenue to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Finance Minister said the inflation is likely to come down once the GST is put in place, and it will provide a level playing field and end tax evasion.

Mr. Fadnavis said none of the municipal corporations will lose their share of revenue, and the interest of the local bodies will be protected. “Prime Minister Modiji had specifically insisted on preparedness before implementing the bill and now we are in a position to roll it out.”

The opposition alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier objected to the GST and stalled for over five years. “The GST was first evolved during the Congress regime, and when approved by many States, it was blocked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the then Chief Minister of Gujarat. He had even thundered that as long as he was the CM, the bill would never see the light of the day. We want to ask, why he delayed it for more than five years,” asked Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

The bill received support from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party leading to its passage in both the houses.

Maharashtra has become the 10th State to pass the bill that needs ratification by at least 16 States before it could be sent for the Presidential assent. The other States which have ratified the bill are Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Nagaland.