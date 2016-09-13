A special train with 19 coaches from Bengalaru commenced journey at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to Thiruvananthapuram Central.

The State Government has stepped in to bring back Keralites stranded in Bengalaru following the suspension of the inter-state services of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in the wake of the large scale violence and arson in Bengalaru over the Supreme Court order on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

As there is uncertainty over the commencement of KSRTC services to Kerala, the government has sought the help of railways to enable the stranded reach their home during Onam. A special train with 19 coaches from Bengalaru commenced journey at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Another special train will be operated from Bengalaru at 7 p.m. to Kannur to enable the Keralites to reach home on Thiruonam day on Wednesday, the Transport Minister A. K. Saseendran who is coordinating the arrangements told The Hindu.

Both the trains will return to Bengalaru from the state capital and Kannur on Wednesday itself to enable the safe return of those wishing to reach Bengalaru. The railways had also been approached to provide more services to enable the return of the stranded.

The Transport Secretary, K. R. Jyothilal, who arrived in Bengalaru to coordinate the arrangements, met the Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police and the Private Secretary to the Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah in the morning. Mr. Saseendran said the situation will be reviewed on Tuesday evening based on the inputs form the Transport Secretary.

The KSRTC services to Karnataka and back will be resumed only after the situation normalises in the garden city. The Malayalee associations in Bengalaru are taking care of KSRTC personnel in Bengalaru and had made available accommodation and food to them.

The Transport Minister said the inter-state services from Kerala to Tamil Nadu is plying as usual and there is no report of any utoward incident till 12 noon.