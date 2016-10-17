Joining the Congress here in the presence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, Islamic scholar and politician Obaidullah Azmi said there would be protests if the Narendra Modi government tried to interfere in the Muslim personal law.

Mr. Azmi has been active in the Muslim Personal Law Board, is a former member of the Rajya Sabha. He was with the Congress and the Janata Dal in the past. “If need be, we will protest. Our message will be that the Government of India is interfering in our internal matters despite a well-framed system in our country to the contrary.”

Asked if ‘triple talaq’ needed to be abolished, Mr. Azmi said, “The political drama should stop. The matter is religious and it can be solved only through Muslim personal law.”