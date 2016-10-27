The Modi government on Wednesday appointed Karnal Singh, 1984 batch IPS officer, as Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Mr Singh has already been holding the post as additional charge for over a year. His regular posting was Special Director, ED, for the northern region.

The crucial post of ED director was being run on additional charge for more than two years. Earlier, Rajan Katoch, IAS, was holding the charge and since August 2015, Mr. Singh was assigned the additional charge.

On Wednesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued Mr. Singh’s appointment order.

“The ACC has approved the appointment of Karnal Singh, IPS, 1984 batch of AGMUT cadre, as Director, ED till 31-08-2017, the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training stated.

Mr. Singh’s order as full time ED chief was expected after he was empanelled as Additional Secretary in the Central government. Also, Mr. Singh is considered close to the present dispensation and particularly Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

It may be noted that in 2012-13, Mr. Singh was appointed by the Gujarat High Court to probe the fake encounter of Ishrat Jahan and three others. However, Mr. Singh had opted out of the Special Investigation Team, which was probing the high-profile case.