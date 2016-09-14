iOS 10 allows a lot better navigability and toggling between apps, but it is bricking some people's iPhones in its early stages. | AP

Apple's latest OS infusion has been fed into the system. How is your iDevice doing? Here are some early reactions...

A day out of its beta test cocoon, iOS 10 has come in for mixed responses among users. Some of it due to early unfamiliarity (which is strange, because you'd expect Apple to have ensured a smooth transition), and some of it due to the overhauling size of the update.

Some were just plain gung-ho about one of the most sweeping Apple updates in recent times. And no matter how much Jimmy Kimmel derides the Silicon Valley practice of hyping up cosmetic modifications...

... the iOS 10 update actually had a lot to look out for.

Either way, here are some of the peeves and pleasures that people experienced in the early stages of having used iOS 10...

Battery life

ios 10.1 better be coming real soon to fix the battery percentage a minute.. Come on now #nojuice — Kevin Holden™ (@kevdahustla1209) September 14, 2016

Losing battery? Unable the add widgets because you're constantly on the Internet even when you don't use it #iOS10 pic.twitter.com/3pSxIuCci8 — Vivi (@KlaineDreamLove) September 14, 2016

‘Storage full’, the quintessential Apple catchphrase

I've tried downloading iOS 10 like 5 times already and every time it stops half way because my "storage is full" but I have 1.5 gb available — ana (@eggmcallister) September 14, 2016

5s suffers

hello any one can help me iphone 5s dead after up date to ios 10

error 14 can't resolve this problem — elbez_official (@elbezkarim) September 14, 2016

Message full throttle

I blame iOS 10 for never having a normal conversation again. pic.twitter.com/ozObacxdpd — Kelsey Ball (@KelsoBall) September 14, 2016

Stock apps can be deleted

I've never been so happy to delete something as I am deleting the Stocks app. Dreams do come true. #iOS10 pic.twitter.com/DQcaSs3loU — Felecia Wellington (@fdwellington) September 13, 2016

That annoying click and churr

i hate the typing sound for the ios 10 — samara (@mixedsivan) September 14, 2016

has anyone else noticed the new sounds from ios 10............ I need explanations — Jerry (@SincerelyJerry) September 14, 2016

Mixed emojis

iOS 10 got rid of the gun emoji but kept the bomb, knife and swords?? okayyy — 'Relatable Robyn' (@robyndavidsonxo) September 14, 2016

An apple a day keeps my Circadian rhythm OK

Hey @Apple, maybe telling people how they now stop their alarms should be the #1 thing you talk about with iOS10. — chuff (@chrishuff_sf) September 14, 2016

Universal clipboard

just so you know there is a universal clipboard in iOS10. copy and paste between devices. very useful. — Noah Kalina (@noahkalina) September 14, 2016

Lock screen awesome, but how do I enter my iPhone?

It took me 5+ mins to figure out how to unlock my phone in iOS 10 so there's that... — Kayla Vucinich (@KaylaMVuc) September 14, 2016

Are you an Apple user? Do you have an iPhone or device compatible with iOS 10? Have you downloaded the update? Ping us with your own experience in the comments.