Yemeni rebels slam U.S. charges that Iran is arming Houthis

In this December 13, 2017 file photo, A man inspect the rubble of a Houthi-held detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sana’a, Yemen.   | Photo Credit: AP

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war pitting the Iran-backed Houthis against a U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition.

A Yemeni rebel spokesman has heavily criticized U.S. charges that Iran is funneling missiles to the Shia rebels in Yemen, known as Houthis.

Muhammad Abdul Salam said late Friday on Twitter that Washington is “fabricating lies” to escape the repercussions of its recent decision to recognize the contested city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a move that triggered protests in the Arab and Muslim world including in war-torn Yemen.

The U.S. said on Thursday it has “undeniable” evidence that Tehran is violating international law and unveiled segments of missiles launched at Saudi Arabia from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. The parts, U.S. officials say, bear markings showing they originated in Iran.

Iran denies arming Houthis.

