Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive here on Friday, kicking off a “milestone” visit, the first by a Chinese head of state to Bangladesh in three decades since President Li Xiannian’s visit in March 1986.

Ahead of the visit, Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Kong Xuanyou said at a press briefing in Biejing the trip would be a “milestone” in bilateral relations, according to the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

During Mr. Xi's visit, Bangladesh and China will sign a number of cooperative agreements to implement the Beijing-proposed ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, which focuses on improving infrastructure and boosting interconnection, Mr. Kong said.

Bangladesh is expecting China to be a partner in infrastructure development, say diplomatic experts in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.H. Mahmood Ali said on Thursday that over 25 Memoranda of Understanding on different development issues are expected to be signed during the visit.

The Chinese leader will hold talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday afternoon and will leave for Goa on Saturday to attend the BRICS summit.