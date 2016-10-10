Scotland Yard is treating the incident in north London as a racially motivated assault.

In a racially-motivated attack, a young woman’s hijab was ripped off on a busy London street in broad daylight, prompting Scotland Yard to launch a probe into the assault.

“This was a shocking attack in broad daylight in the middle of a busy street. Racially and religiously motivated crimes will not be tolerated. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this attack to contact police,” said Detective Constable Ben Cousin of the Metropolitan Police’s Haringey Community Safety Unit.

The woman was walking with a friend on the evening of September 28 when the attack took place. As they crossed the road, she was approached from behind by two men. The Met police said one of them pulled down the hijab she was wearing before both fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s, with blonde or ginger shaved hair and stubble. Police said he was about 5 feet 6 inches and wearing a burgundy hooded top and carrying a Tesco bag in his right hand.

The second suspect was of Mediterranean appearance, in his late 20s or early 30s, and clean shaven, with spiky hair.