Police in the West Texas town of Alpine say there’s an “active shooter” situation at a high school and schools have been locked down amid the search for a suspect.

Elizabeth Carter, a lieutenant with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said someone brought a gun onto the Alpine High School campus on Thursday morning.

Ruth Hucke (HOOK’-ee), a spokeswoman for Big Bend Regional Medical Centre in Alpine, said hospital personnel were tending to three “victims”.

Police dispatcher Scarlet Eldred said an unspecified incident took place at the high school shortly before 9 a.m. Eldred says police were seeking an “active shooter”.

Eldred didn’t immediately provide additional information, other than the person being sought was a male.

The school district’s website says the town of about 5,900 residents has three schools.

Sul Ross State University in Alpine also was placed on lockdown. Alpine is 220 miles southeast of El Paso.