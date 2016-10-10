The Obama Administartion strongly condemned its key ally’s air strikes on a funeral in Yemen which killed over 140 people.

The U.S. on Sunday said its security cooperation with Saudi Arabia is not a “blank cheque” as the Obama Administartion strongly condemned its key ally’s air strikes on a funeral in Yemen which killed over 140 people.

“U.S. security cooperation with Saudi Arabia is not a blank cheque,” said Ned Price, Spokesman of the National Security Council, the White House.

“Even as we assist Saudi Arabia regarding the defence of their territorial integrity, we have and will continue to express our serious concerns about the conflict in Yemen and how it has been waged,” Mr. Price said on Saturday.

Review of relations



“In light of this and other recent incidents, we have initiated an immediate review of our already significantly reduced support to the Saudi-led Coalition and are prepared to adjust our support so as to better align with U.S. principles, values and interests, including achieving an immediate and durable end to Yemen’s tragic conflict,” he said.

“We call upon the Saudi-led Coalition, the Yemeni government, the Houthis and the Saleh-aligned forces to commit publicly to an immediate cessation of hostilities and implement this cessation based on the April 10th terms,” Mr. Price said.

In August, the US military announced it had slashed its number of intelligence advisers supporting the coalition following concerns over civilian casualties.

According to the UN, over 6,700 people — mostly civilians — have been killed in Yemen since the Saudi-led coalition intervened.