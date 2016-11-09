Pramila Jayapal on Wednesday became the First Indian-American woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representative, winning the Washington State Senate seat.
51-year-old Ms. Jayapal got 57 per cent of the votes from Washington State, leaving behind her rival Brady Walkinshaw who secured 43 per cent votes.
India-born Ms. Jayapal made a mark with her progressive agenda in the Washington State Senate.
Endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, the former Democratic presidential aspirant, Ms. Jayapal is running from the seventh Congressional District of Washington State that encompasses Seattle and its neighbourhood.
