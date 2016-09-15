Former Prime Minister David Cameron’s 2011 decision to intervene militarily in Libya was misguided and helped give rise to Islamic extremism in North Africa, a key British parliamentary committee said on Wednesday.

The report slams Mr. Cameron for expanding a civilian protection mission in Libya to include regime change and failing to adequately plan for the country’s future after the overthrow of Muammar Qadhafi.

It said the military action was based on “erroneous assumptions” and an “incomplete understanding” of the ramifications of removing Qadhafi. France and Britain led an international coalition in air strikes against Qadhafi in March 2011.