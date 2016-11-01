President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama danced to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” at their last White House Halloween trick-or-treat event.

“You guys all look scary, or cool, or whatever you’re trying to be,” Mr. Obama told the assembled trick-or-treaters on Monday night.

The Obamas decorated the South Lawn of the White House and welcomed more than 4,000 people for trick-or-treating, mostly from 15 Washington-area elementary schools and military families, USA Today reported.

Treats came in the form of Hershey Kisses, Halloween cookies, M&Ms, Fruit Bars, Kettle Corn, Bo and Sunny baseball cards and other assorted candies. Tricks were forbidden by the Secret Service.

“We hope, parents, that on this day at least, you don’t have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating.”

“Candy for everybody,” the First Lady agreed.

“And in fact, the more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better,” said the President.

“Because I think that you being up all night with a sugar rush is exactly what your parents are looking for,” he added.