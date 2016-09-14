A 36-year-old Muslim woman, who was wearing a traditional Islamic attire, was attacked here and clothing was set on fire in a troubling incident that occurred just a day before the U.S. marked 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The woman, who has not been identified, was walking in the city’s Fifth avenue, on Saturday night when an unidentified person set her blouse on fire using a lighter.

The New York chapter of the civil rights group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) condemned the attack, the latest in a series of attacks on Muslims in the country.

CAIR-NY also urged New York’s Mayor to add resources for the investigation of hate crimes.

The victim felt heat on her arm, realising her blouse had been set on fire.

“She saw [the suspect] pull a lighter away and walk away,” a source said in the New York Daily News.

The victim put out the flames on the sleeve of her blouse and was not hurt in the attack. The suspect, who reportedly did not say anything during the attack, remains at large.

Possible hate crime



The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is trying to determine a motive for the attack.

Last week, CAIR’s New York chapter had welcomed a hate crime charge for an attack on two Muslim women pushing babies in strollers during which the alleged attacker punched and kicked the victims and tried to pull off their hijabs.

Earlier this month, 60-year-old Nazma Khanam, a native of Bangladesh, was stabbed to death near her house in Queens.