A New York man has been sentenced to 235 years in prison for sexually exploiting two children to make child pornography.

Forty-year-old Jason Kopp, of Liverpool, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court in Syracuse, where he pleaded guilty in May to taking sexually explicit photos of two children. Prosecutors say they launched an investigation in March when a child exploitation task force member began texting with Kopp.

More In: World | International | News