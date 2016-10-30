Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, is leading her Republican rival Donald Trump by two points, according to the latest tracking poll said.

The ABC News/Washington Post in its latest tracking poll on Saturday said the 69-year-old former Secretary of State has support of 47 per cent of likely voters as against 45 per cent for the 70-year-old real estate tycoon.

This is a significant drop from last week’s tracking poll when Ms. Clinton’s lead was by 12 points.

Since then, Mr. Trump has gained by seven points and Ms. Clinton has slipped by three points.

The latest tracking poll was conducted a day before the FBI’s announcement to reopen the investigation into the former Secretary of State’s alleged email scandal.

“From a 50-38 per cent Clinton lead over Donald Trump in the tracking poll’s first four days, October 20-23, it’s a 47-45 per cent contest in the latest results,” said ABC News/ The Washington Post.

In the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Mr. Trump is trailing behind by 4.6 percentage points.