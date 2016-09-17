Kevin Garratt, a Canadian held in China for two years and charged with spying, returned to Canada on Thursday in what was a diplomatic triumph for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mr. Trudeau had raised the during an official visit to China this month when he both pressed for closer economic ties and openly discussed human rights, which is a sensitive matter in Beijing. A Canadian government official said Mr. Garratt had been formally sentenced earlier in the week and then released on bail. He flew into the Pacific city of Vancouver.

Mr. Garratt and his wife, Julia, were detained in August 2014 near China’s border with North Korea. He was charged with spying and stealing state secrets. A source said Mr. Garratt was tried on April 20.