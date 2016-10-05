Nigel Farage says he is still the interim leader of the U.K. Independence Party (UKIP) but does not plan to pursue that role on a permanent basis following the surprise resignation of Diane James.

Mr. Farage had stepped down after playing a prominent role in convincing British voters to part ways with the European Union (EU) in a landmark referendum in June. He said he wanted his life back after years of campaigning against EU membership.

“I have spoken to the Electoral Commission this morning and I am technically still leader of the party as Diane James’s forms did not get processed, so I will continue as the interim leader,” Mr. Farage said on Wednesday.

Ms. James threw the party into disarray by resigning only 18 days after she took over the role. UKIP has been gripped by rancorous divisions within its ranks. It has only one member in the British Parliament, despite winning 12.6 per cent of the total vote in the 2015 elections.

The party’s executive committee plans an emergency meeting to set up a new competition for the leadership post.