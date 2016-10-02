plot suspected: The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, where a car stuffed with gas canisters was found parked in September this year.

There was the parked car stuffed with gas canisters near the Notre Dame Cathedral, a possible effort to set off an explosion in the heart of Paris. There was the suspected plot to attack a train station in the Paris area. There was the effort by one of the Islamic State’s most prominent propagandists to recruit two young people in Nice, where an attacker had killed 86 people in July by running them down in a truck.

Radicalised women



In France, where terrorist threats have become distressingly commonplace, these three episodes, all in the last month, stood out for one reason in particular: Radicalised women were at the heart of each.

It is not clear whether the phenomenon is a blip or the beginning of a trend in which women play a more active role in plotting and carrying out attacks on the West.

Security officials say they are concerned, and they are seeking to understand whether women are beginning to step up because so many men are under surveillance or in detention, or whether recruiters from terror groups are urging women on, in part, as a way to shame more men into taking action. They also wonder if it is part of a strategy to make Europeans feel that they should fear men and women alike.

Whatever the reasons, authorities take it as a given that women are now part of the Islamic State (IS)’s European strategy, said François Molins, the Paris prosecutor who is in charge of terrorism investigations nationwide.

Interviews with sociologists, lawyers, a Muslim chaplain and security experts suggest that the women extremists now drawing the attention of French law enforcement are different in several respects from earlier generations of women who joined or were attracted to Islamist groups.

Blurring traditional roles



Those being apprehended now are often younger and blur traditional gender roles between male and women Islamic extremists.

They are more willing to take action themselves rather than to remain behind the scenes, in contrast to the women who have been leaving Western Europe for Syria to become wives of Islamic State fighters and bear their children.

Today’s women, European jihadis are also far from the Muslim extremist women from Chechnya and Iraq who became suicide bombers, almost always under the instruction and careful monitoring of male extremists.

They are also far from earlier generations of non-Muslim radical women, such as those in the Red Brigades who embraced violence but often also had feminist ideals. — New York Times News Service