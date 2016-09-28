Police arrested Amber Pasztor (29) on two preliminary murder counts after their bodies were found.

A northern Indiana woman has been arrested on two preliminary counts of murder after her two young children were abducted and found dead in a car belonging to a neighbour of hers who was shot to death, authorities have said.

The children found dead on Monday afternoon are siblings Liliana Hernandez (7) and Rene Pasztor (6) of Fort Wayne, authorities said. An Amber Alert had been issued for the children earlier on Monday, saying they were “believed to be in extreme danger.”

Police arrested Amber Pasztor (29) on two preliminary murder counts after the children’s bodies were found in Elkhart, about 70 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

An autopsy on Tuesday identified them as her children and determined they died of asphyxiation, Elkhart police Sgt Chris Snyder said.

‘Senseless tragedy’

Elkhart County Prosecutor Curtis Hill said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon that he expected to formally charge Pasztor in the deaths of the children later this week. .

“It’s a senseless tragedy,” Mr. Hill said. The children are believed to have died in Elkhart County following their abductions in Fort Wayne, he said.

No indication of a motive

Authorities declined to say who the children were living with when they were abducted or why they were taken, and Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, whose jurisdiction includes Fort Wayne, said police have no indication of a motive in the case.

The children were found in a car belonging to Frank Macomber (65), a neighbor of Ms. Pasztor, who did not have custody of her children, Ms. Richards said at the news conference. Macomber probably died before the children were abducted, she said.

“We do believe there is some connection between Mr. Macomber and the woman who is being held in Elkhart County,” Ms. Richards said, referring to Pasztor, who she said lived near Mr. Macomber.

It has been ruled a homicide

No one has been charged in connection with Macomber’s death, which has been ruled a homicide, the prosecutors said.

All three deaths remain under investigation, they said.

Pasztor was being held in the Elkhart County Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. “Miss Pasztor has been somewhat cooperative,” Mr. Hill said.

Asked if she told investigators where they could find Macomber’s body, the prosecutor said only, “She gave information that was helpful to the investigation.”

Investigators on it

Earlier, Sgt. Snyder said investigators were working on Tuesday “to put the pieces together” and determine what happened between the time the two youngsters were abducted in Fort Wayne and when their bodies were found.