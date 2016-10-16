'Islamic terrorism common enemy, Modi a great man'

The relations between the U.S and India will be “the best ever” under his presidency, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering of Indians organised by the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC), Mr. Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “pro-growth leader” and “a great man.”

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Modi, who has been very energetic in reforming the economy and bureaucracy,” Mr. Trump said. The Republican candidate promised to work together with India in the fight against “radical Islamic terrorism.” Mr. Trump said he planned to visit India “many many times in the future.”

Mr. Trump said under his presidency, there will be increased sharing of intelligence between the U.S and “great friend India in the fight against radical Islamic terrorism.“ India, he said, has experienced firsthand “brutality of terror” in the past “including the mayhem in Mumbai. “…a place that I love. It is a place that I understand.”

The terrorist attack in Mumbai and the attack on Indian Parliament were “absolutely outrageous and terrible,” Mr. Trump said. “We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism. We will stand soldier to soldier in this fight. This is so important in the age of ISIS,” he said.

‘India, key strategic ally’

“India is a key, and key strategic ally. And we do not even want to talk about it, because it is nothing but a relationship that we will have. I look forward to deepening the diplomatic and military cooperation that is the shared interest of both countries,” Mr. Trump said.

“India’s is the world’s largest democracy and is a natural ally of the United States. Under a Trump Administration, we are going to become even better friends. In fact, I will take the word even out because we are going to be best friends.” “Great man. I applaud him,” he said, about Mr. Modi.

“This is historic in many ways,” Mr. Trump said of the opportunity to address the Hindu American community. “I have great friends and great confidence in India. Incredible people and an incredible country,” he said. Mr. Trump praised RHC founder Shalabh Kumar, a Chicago businessman who was instrumental in taking three Republican members of U.S Congress to Gujarat in 2013. Mr. Modi, who was then Chief Minister, interacted with the U.S lawmakers. He was ineligible for a U.S visa then.

‘Big fan of Hindus, India’

“I am a big fan of Hindu and I am a big fan of India. If I am elected president, the Indian and Hindu community would have a true friend at the White House,” Mr. Trump said. Referring to his real estate projects in India, the candidate said: “I have two massive developments in India, very successful, wonderful, wonderful partners, very beautiful, I must say….I was there 19 months ago and look forward to going there many many times.”

“Generations of Hindus and Indian Americans have strengthened our country,” he said, praising the community for its hard work, commitment to education and enterprise. “That’s very impressive by the way.”

“I look forward to doing some serious bureaucratic trimming right here in the US, believe me we need it most,” Mr. Trump said. “Your great Prime Minister has been a pro-growth leader for India. He has simplified the tax code, cut the taxes and the economy is strong growing at 7 per cent year. Excellent.”

“We are going to have great relation with China and Mexico, but we are going to have a great relationship with India. We are for free trade. We will have good trade deals with other countries. We are going to do a lot of business with India. We are going to have a phenomenal future together.”